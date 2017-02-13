Phil Mickelson And Longtime Caddie Back In Action

PEBBLE BEACH (KPIX 5) — Phil Mickelson is back playing on the PGA Tour after undergoing two sports hernia surgeries at the end of 2016 and his longtime caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay is right by his side.
Mackay has served as Mickelson’s caddie for 25 years, so when Mickelson was sidelined, Mackay didn’t go find another golfer’s bag to carry, he scheduled a surgery of his own. KPIX sports director Dennis O’Donnell reports on Gameday about Mackay’s own road back following double-knee replacement surgery.
Mickelson was playing in his fourth straight tournament, but shot a 77 in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to finish 65th.