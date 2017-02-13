California’s Battle With Trump Could Impact Disaster Aid Request

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Governor Jerry Brown asked the federal government for aid related to damage from winter storms. It’s up to one person to decide whether California gets federal emergency funds, and that person is President Donald Trump.

KPIX 5 political analyst Melissa Caen said only the president makes this decision. There is no higher power, which could make the state’s battles against Mr. Trump awkward.

The request comes as Brown and other California politicians have made it clear time and time again that California can and will go its own way when it comes to the Trump administration’s agenda.

For example, just two months ago, Brown said if Trump scraps climate research satellites, California would “launch its own damn satellite.”

But on Friday, Brown sent a letter to the White House asking the president to declare the situation in California a major disaster, that way the state can get some emergency federal funds.

It is possible that Trump will take this opportunity to remind Brown of California’s independent streak, and say no or approve a limited declaration.

Caen said the previous administrations have denied emergency requests. For example, President Barack Obama said no to Florida Gov. Rick Scott when he requested FEMA help with an algae problem. Mr. Obama also refused to declare a federal emergency over the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

When the president says no, there’s only one thing a governor can do, file an appeal with the president.

It is unclear if Trump would issue a denial. He hasn’t said anything publicly yet and he could deem the flood a major disaster without any issue.

There are also some powerful California Republicans in Congress, such as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who could lobby on the state’s behalf.