Agents Bust Violent Street Gang In Santa Cruz

February 13, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: Gang, Gang Raid, Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX 5) – The Department of Homeland Security and Santa Cruz police busted what was described as a violent street gang linked to murders and drug trafficking early Monday morning.

Residents said they were woken up by the sound of helicopters and flash bang grenades around 4:00 a.m. At that time, authorities launched raids in multiple locations, making several arrests.

Authorities said the gang has been operating in the Santa Cruz area for at least a decade.

“It’s been a multi-year investigation, into a criminal street gang organization that has been operating in the local area,” Deputy Chief Dan Flippo of the Santa Cruz Police Department told KPIX 5.

“They’ve got a history of murder, extortion and narcotics trafficking in our local area,” Flippo went on to say.

Information about those arrested was not immediately available.

Additional details about the raid were expected later in the day.

