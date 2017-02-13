Suspected Online Bicycle Thief Arrested Trying To Sell Bike On Craiglist

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stole a bicycle and tried to sell it online, police said.
Several weeks ago, the victim tried to sell his custom bike online. A man responded to the ad and when the two met in person, the man stole the bike, police said.
According to police, the victim reported the theft and later saw the bike for sale on Craigslist. He notified police, who worked with him to arrange a meeting with the suspect.
The suspect, believing he was meeting a potential buyer, was greeted by officers instead. The suspect and the bike were identified by the victim.
The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Isaiah Desouza of Martinez. He was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.