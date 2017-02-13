OROVILLE DAM EVACUATIONS: Continuing Coverage • PhotosDam Has Temporary LicensesEvacuated Inmates In Bay AreaEvacuees Describe ChaosRocks Used To Bolster DamRaw: Chopper 5 Over Dam

Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Resigns

February 13, 2017 8:58 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has suffered its first major shakeup.

National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after reports he misled administration officials about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss election hacking sanctions with the Russian envoy while President Barack Obama was still in office.

Flynn’s resignation letter says he gave “incomplete information” about his discussions with the Russians.

