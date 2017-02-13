Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Resigns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has suffered its first major shakeup.
National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after reports he misled administration officials about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.
Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss election hacking sanctions with the Russian envoy while President Barack Obama was still in office.
Flynn’s resignation letter says he gave “incomplete information” about his discussions with the Russians.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.