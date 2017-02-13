OROVILLE DAM EVACUATIONS: Continuing Coverage • Evacuees Describe Fear, ChaosRocks Used To Bolster DamRaw Video: Chopper 5 Over SceneWhat Happens If Spillway Fails?

Warriors Shorthanded In Denver

February 13, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston

DENVER (AP) — The Golden State Warriors will be without guards Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston for their game Monday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Thompson is dealing with a sore right heel, while Livingston heads home for the birth of his daughter. The Warriors are already missing Zaza Pachulia (strained rotator cuff) and David West (left thumb).

Denver is banged up, too. Danilo Gallinari (strained groin), Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Darrell Arthur (knee) are all out. Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is doubtful and Wilson Chandler didn’t go through the morning practice due to an illness.

In addition, Nuggets coach Michael Malone doesn’t expect to have new acquisition Mason Plumlee available for the game. The Nuggets picked up the versatile center in a deal Sunday that sent Jusuf Nurkic to Portland.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

