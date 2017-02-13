Women Looking For Love, Marriage, Baby Carriage? Bay Area #1 Place To Find Husband

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Valentine’s Day is here and love is in the air. But what about lasting love. The kind that leads to marriage and the proverbial baby carriage?

Apparently, the Bay Area is the place to be if you’re a woman looking for a guy who is not only single, but would likely make a great husband.

According to the demographics experts at Trulia, San Francisco and San Jose have the largest dating pools of marriage material men in the country. These guys are in their 30s, have advanced degrees and full-time jobs, to boot.

Considering the high cost of living in both cities, a woman is going to need a partner who can afford them.

The study was limited to men and women seeking the opposite sex.

In top-ranked San Francisco, 78 percent of the single adult males have never been married and nearly half have a college diploma. About 20 percent are in their thirties and more than half work at least 40 hours a week.

San Jose’s scores were similar, landing it the number two spot on Trulia’s list.

Men looking for a city with lots of marriage-material woman should head to the D.C. area, Atlanta and Raleigh.