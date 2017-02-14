Animal Control Officers Rescue Great Horned Owl In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A pair of Solano County Animal Control Officers received kudos on social media for helping free a great horned owl in Vallejo that had become tangled in fishing line, according to authorities.

Animal Control Officers Dae Kim and Stephanie Walls were called to help the bird in Vallejo Monday morning after it had become ensnared by its wing on a fishing line that was stretched between two trees.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office shared a post to its Facebook page Monday morning with photos, noting that Animal Control Officer Dae Kim was able to “work his magic to free the injured owl.”

The two officers took the bird to the Suisun Wildlife Center, who thanked the officers in a comment on the original Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

“A big thank you to ACO Kim and ACO Walls for helping this great horned owl and bringing him to us. He is one lucky guy!” read the comment. “No fractures, just lots of tissue damage and swelling. He will be in our care for a while, but his prognosis is good.”