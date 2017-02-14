OROVILLE DAM EVACUATIONS: Continuing Coverage • PhotosDam Has Temporary LicensesEvacuated Inmates In Bay AreaEvacuees Describe ChaosRocks Used To Bolster DamRaw: Chopper 5 Over Dam

Highway 50 In Sierra Closed Due To Mudslides

February 14, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: California Storm, Highway 50, Lake Tahoe, Mudslides, Sierra Nevada

KYBURZ, El Dorado County (CBS / AP) — A key mountain route between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe is closed indefinitely because of a series of mudslides.

Caltrans said Monday that crews are clearing three major slides and several smaller ones along a 30 mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50.

The highway is closed in both directions between the communities of Pollock Pines and Strawberry in El Dorado County. Workers on steep slopes are contending with hillsides that are sodden and loose from recent storms.

The Sacramento Bee reports a mudslide Sunday near Kyburz was more than 400 feet long.

To the north, Interstate 80 has also seen intermittent closures because of heavy snow and mudslides.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

