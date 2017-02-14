Man Fatally Shot In Suspected Road Rage Incident Identified

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A man who was fatally shot in San Leandro on Sunday night in a suspected road rage incident was identified by police Tuesday as 45-year-old Wardell Taliaferro.

Officers responded to the area of Marina Boulevard and Verna Court shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday to investigate reports of gunshots, police said.

While officers were responding to that area, police received calls about a woman who was screaming for help from the Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center parking lot at 2500 Merced St., according to police.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they discovered Taliaferro, a San Leandro resident, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, police said.

He was accompanied by his girlfriend and two children, ages 4 years old and 4 months old. Taliaferro was the biological father of the 4-month-old, police said.

Officers and emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures on Taliaferro but he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting in the 1900 block of Marina Boulevard, which is about a half-mile north of the hospital.

Police said evidence at the shooting scene suggests several “unassociated vehicles” were in the area when the shooting occurred and described the incident as a “suspected road rage shooting.”

San Leandro police said in a statement, “Detectives continue to work on this fluid investigation in an attempt to establish a motive for this tragic incident.”

They said anyone with information about the case should call Detective Mike Benz at (510) 577-3230.

