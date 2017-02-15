A ‘Love Actually’ Sequel Is In the Works – Sort Of

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – Fans of the 2003 romantic comedy omnibus “Love Actually” are in for a treat, as writer-director Richard Curtis has confirmed that he is revisiting the film for a sequel of sorts.

Curtis is producing “Red Nose Day Actually,” a short sequel to the film, as part of this year’s Red Nose Day, a charity event organized by Comic Relief that is televised in the U.K. and the United States, the BBC announced Wednesday.

“Over the years, I’ve enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I’ve worked on — ‘Blackadder,’ ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ and ‘Mr. Bean,’” Curtis said in a statement. “It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the U.K. and America.”

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to ‘Love Actually,’ but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question — or is it so obviously Liam?”

An impressive number of stars from the film’s mammoth cast are set to return, including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Martine McCutcheon, Lucia Moniz, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.

“We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later,” Curtis said. “We hope to make something that’ll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day — and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

Notably absent from the lineup is Emma Thompson, whose character ended the last film by making the best of things with her philandering husband, played by the late Alan Rickman.

“Twelve Years a Slave” star Chiwetel Ejiofor is also not slated to return, suggesting that the bold gesture made by Mark (Lincoln) — declaring his love for Juliet (Knightley) by way of giant handwritten cards — might have actually won her over.

“Red Nose Day Actually” will air as part of Red Nose Day on May 24 in the U.K. and May 25 in the U.S.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.