Fast Food CEO Puzder Withdraws Nomination As Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just hours after fast food CEO Andrew Puzder’s nomination to be President Donald Trump’s secretary of labor appeared to be in serious trouble, the candidate has withdrawn.

In statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Puzder said he is withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary.

On the eve of his long-delayed confirmation hearing, some Republicans said Wednesday they’re concerned over his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.

One Republican senator said more than six GOP senators asked the White House to not go through with Puzder’s hearing Thursday because they don’t see themselves voting to confirm him. That would put the nomination in jeopardy, since Senate Republicans have a 52-48 majority and Democrats are solidly opposed.

Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc. He’s been under fire for remarks on women and people who work for his restaurants.

