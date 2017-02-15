Woman Facing Hate Crime Charges In Attack On Davis Mosque

DAVIS (CBS SF) – A 30-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of vandalizing a mosque in Davis last month, an incident that authorities investigated as a hate crime.

Lauren Kirk-Coehlo is facing charges of vandalism with a hate crime enhancement, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Kirk-Coehlo is suspected of vandalizing the Islamic Center of Davis on the morning on January 22nd. Several large windows of the mosque were smashed and two bicycles were vandalized.

The suspect also wrapped pork bacon around the door handles of the mosque. Consuming pork is strictly forbidden in Islam.

Police said repair costs exceeded $7,000.

Surveillance video of the incident led investigators to serve a search warrant and seize evidence at a home on the 2500 block of Corona Drive on February 1st.

On Tuesday, Kirk-Coehlo was arrested at her Davis home without incident and was taken to the Yolo County Jail. Bail has been set at $1 million.

Police said they believe no additional suspects were involved.

Kirk-Coehlo is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The Sacramento Bee reported Kirk-Coehlo graduated from the University of California, Berkeley.