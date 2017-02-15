New Documents Detail How Much Oakland Police Knew About Ghost Ship

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Newly released documents show Oakland Police knew in even greater detail just what was going on at the Ghost Ship warehouse, long before last year’s deadly fire.

The East Bay Times has obtained unreacted versions of some of the 600 pages of public records that the city released last week, with many key details blacked out.

KCBS learned before that police had been to the Ghost Ship 19 times. Police responded to illegal raves, fights, a stabbing and allegations of child abuse.

The new records show police were fully aware that people were staying at the warehouse, paying rent to be there, and they had frequent contact with lead tenant Derick Almena.

Still, they never informed fire inspectors, or the Planning and Building Department.

Councilmember Noel Gallo said while that is not their job, maybe it should be.

“We’ve gotten used to an Oakland where we just check off the box when it comes to inspecting your property or respond to a crime,” Gallo told KCBS. “At the end of the day, we’re public servants, paid by the public, to protect the public. And we just need to get it together and do better.”

Other cities allow police to pass on critical information, which could have saved 36 lives by alerting other city departments of what was happening at the warehouse.