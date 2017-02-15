Lawmaker Wants California To Allow Bars To Stay Open Until 4 A.M.

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If State Senator Scott Wiener has his way San Francisco will soon join cities like New York, Chicago, Key West, Las Vegas and Miami that allow bars with special licenses to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

Under the current state law, bars in California must stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m.

“California is a diverse state, with cities and neighborhoods that have different needs when it comes to nightlife,” Wiener said in a statement. “By granting local control to our cities to extend their late night hours, we can support areas that benefit economically and culturally from a strong nightlife presence, while ensuring that other cities and neighborhoods retain their current rules,”

Wiener’s legislation, known as the “LOCAL Act,” or Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night, would allow local governments to extend alcohol service

hours to a time between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. with the authorization of the state Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.

Communities interested in extending their hours must develop a plan identifying the affected areas and obtain a law enforcement assessment of the public safety impact. In addition, they must demonstrate support from local residents and businesses, as well as the availability of transportation.

The proposal does not apply to liquor stores, and individual businesses would still need to apply to the ABC for an extended hours license.

The legislation is backed by a coalition of business and hospitality groups including the California Restaurant Association, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, the California Music and Culture Association, the California Hotel and Lodging Association, the Hotel Council SF, San Francisco Travel and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

