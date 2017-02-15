Loose Concrete Slab Triggers Evacuations In San Francisco’s SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials evacuated five buildings Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood where a 2,000-pound concrete slab is at risk of falling from the 30th floor of a building under construction.

The slab is on the 30th floor of a construction site at 41 Tehama St., fire officials said on Twitter at 2:54 p.m.

***EVACUATIONS***41 Tehema 30th floor loose concrete slab set 2k Lbs loose potential to fail AVOID AREA 41 Tehema being evacuated 254 Hrs pic.twitter.com/kAuoR0Otzn — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 15, 2017

The initial tweet indicated that the building at 41 Tehama was being evacuated due to the slab’s “potential to fail” and that people should avoid the area.

A second post clarified that 41 Tehama had a shelter-in-place order, while 543 Howard Street between 1st and 2nd streets was being evacuated.

543 HOWARD IS BEING EVACUATED 41 Tehama shelter in place https://t.co/2xRvXkDUYa — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 15, 2017

Fire officials later expanded the evacuation to include 44, 56 and 58 Tehama St.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials are warning people to avoid the area between Howard, Folsom, First and Second streets.

The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. It began construction in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba said that the street closures in the area were snarling traffic as commuters started heading for the Bay Bridge on-ramp at 1st Street and Harrison.