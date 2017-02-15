Netflix Actress Krysten Ritter Writing Novel Scheduled For November

February 15, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: Actress, Author, Bonfire, Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter, Netflix, Novelist

NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — Actress-producer Krysten Ritter is becoming a novelist.

Crown Archetype announced on Wednesday that it had acquired Ritter’s “Bonfire,” a psychological thriller about an environmental lawyer and a company accused of dumping toxic chemicals. The book is scheduled for publication on November 7th.

Ritter said in a statement that she welcomed the chance to “explore a character journey” and likened the writing process to studying an acting part.

Ritter is known for her starring role in the Netflix series “Jessica Jones.” Her other credits include “Breaking Bad” and “Woke Up Dead.”

