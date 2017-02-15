Police Seek 2 Men Who Assaulted Woman in Novato Creek

February 15, 2017 11:00 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Crime, Novato, Novato Police

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Novato police are searching for two suspects who assaulted a woman in the Novato Creek Sunday or early Monday morning.

The Hispanic men, around 40 years old, befriended, then assaulted, a Hispanic woman in her 30s west of Lee Gerner Park at 1720 Novato Blvd. sometime between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday, police said.

Both suspects are about 5 feet 5 inches, clean shaven with a dark complexion. One was wearing a white hat with red seams, a dark colored Carolina Panthers Super Bowl 50 sweatshirt, a red polo shirt, dark blue jeans and white tennis shoes, police said.

The suspect was carrying a gray Nike drawstring backpack and spoke Spanish with a Central American dialect. Police released two photos of him that were taken by a video camera at Lucky’s Supermarket on Grant Avenue.

The other suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white and blue shoes. His black hair was longer on top and shaved short on the sides, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Novato police at (415) 897-4361 or contact Detective Matthew Waite-McGough at mwaitemcgoughnovato.org.

