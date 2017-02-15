Oakland Police Investigate Two New Homicides

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating two new homicides this week, a shooting Wednesday morning and a stabbing on Monday.
A shooting victim, described only as a male by police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson, was found shot at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of 107th Avenue and Russet Street in East Oakland, a few blocks from the San Leandro border.
Another male victim was stabbed in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way at about 11 p.m. Monday. He was taken to a hospital but died there at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police have made no arrests in either case and did not return calls and emails seeking additional details.
There have been eight homicides in Oakland so far this year.
