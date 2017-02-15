San Francisco Crash Victim Dies Of Gunshot Wound To Head

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person found dead inside a car that crashed in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood was suffering form a fatal head wound, authorities said.
San Francisco police spokesman Sgt. Mike Andraychak said officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Van Ness Avenue and Eddy Street and found someone inside a car with head trauma that was later determined to be consistent with a gunshot wound.
The person, whose identity had not yet being released, was pronounced dead and homicide investigators were called to the scene.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.