Union City Police Capture Louisiana Casino Robbery Suspect

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A man wanted for the brazen armed robbery of a Louisiana casino in late 2016 captured on videotape was arrested over the weekend in Union City, authorities said.

Union City police said officer Anthony Bellotti was driving in his patrol car when he recognized one of the two fugitives who remained at large in a car on Crest Lane.

The fugitive gave officers a fake name in an attempt to avoid being identified when he was contacted. The “name game” did not work and the robbery suspect was arrested without incident and was headed back to Louisiana on Wednesday.

Union City police did not identify the suspect but David Theriot and Corey Nixon were the two wanted fugitives at large. Randy Lee Turner was already in custody.

According to Louisiana investigators, three people wearing masks, dark-colored clothing and carrying assault-style rifles entered High Rollers Casino on Main Street in Houma, La., just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2016 while a fourth person waited in a truck.

The robbers “encountered customers, employees and the security guard” and escaped with an undetermined amount of money, according to a police news release.

The getaway vehicle was found a short time later.