Bay Area Businesses Close For ‘Day Without Immigrants’ Protest

February 16, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: A Day Without Immigrants, President Donald Trump, Protest

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Several Bay Area businesses have closed their doors Thursday as part of the national “A Day Without Immigrants” protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Chavez Supermarket has decided to close all 10 of their Bay Area locations for the day, while the owners of Gazzali’s Supermarket will close all five of their Oakland stores.

In Sonoma County, Rancho Mendoza Super Mercado in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol is also closed.

A number of restaurants big and small are staying closed, Miss Ollies and Cosecha in Oakland, Saffron in San Carlos, along with La Michoacana ice cream in Sonoma Valley and Novato.

Organizers are urging immigrants across the country to skip class, skip work and to avoid shopping, in an effort to show how important they are to the U.S. economy.

