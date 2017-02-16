BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Big-Rig Driver Ejected Off Oakland Freeway Overpass

February 16, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: Big-Rig, Crash, Downtown Oakland, Interstate 880, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A big-rig driver and his passenger were injured when their truck overturned on Interstate 880 in Downtown Oakland and they were ejected over the guard rail and to the ground 40 feet below early Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the truck slid on a puddle near the 5th Avenue exit around 4:30 a.m. The big-rig struck another big-rig and a Ford Mustang before overturning.

Both the driver and passenger of the overturned big-rig were ejected, falling 40 feet off the freeway, the CHP said. The driver suffered major injuries, while the passenger had minor injuries.

Occupants in the other big-rig and Mustang were not hurt.

As of 8:00 a.m., the far right lane of northbound 880 remained closed, leading to major backups. The CHP has allowed big-rigs to use Westbound 580 through Oakland during the closure.

