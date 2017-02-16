Active Tuberculosis Case Reported At High School In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Solano County Public Health reported an active case of pulmonary tuberculosis at Armijo High School in Fairfield.

Health officials did not say if a student or staff member has the disease.

“The individual with active pulmonary TB disease is receiving treatment and will return to the school campus only after Public Health has provided clearance,” Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Stacey said in a news release.

Specific information about the individual will be not be released by Solano Public Health in order to protect patient privacy and confidentiality, Solano Public Health said in the release.

Stacey said there is no ongoing risk of TB infection from the active case at this time. He said parents and guardians are encouraged to send their children to school and staff should report to work as usual.

A letter was sent to parents, guardians and staff Thursday informing them of the active TB case. A second letter will be mailed next week identifying staff members and students believed to have had close contact with the individual, Solano Public Health said.

“We are doing everything we can to identify everyone that the TB case has been in contact with so that they can be properly assessed by public health officials,” Armijo High School Principal Eric Tretten said in the release.

The most common way to contract pulmonary TB infection is by spending prolonged time and close contact in an enclosed space with a person who has the disease, Solano Public Health said.

TB is a serious, treatable and slow-growing bacterial disease that usually affects the lungs but can infect the brain, kidneys and spine, Solano Public Health said.

It is transmitted person-to-person through microscopic droplets that enter the air through coughing, sneezing, talking or singing, but not everyone who is infected with TB develops TB disease, according to Solano Public Health.

People with TB infection are not sick because the bacteria are inactive and they cannot spread the disease to others. About 10 percent of infected people develop active TB disease in their lifetime, Solano Public Health said.

People with active pulmonary disease are ill from active bacteria, may cough a lot, feel weak, have a fever, lose weight, cough up blood and sweat a lot at night. They may spread the disease to others until they are treated and have repeated TB tests but can be treated, cured and resume public contact.

Solano Public Health and Armijo High School are organizing a TB screening clinic at the high school and will announce the time, date and location when the second letter to students and staff is mailed next week.

A Town Hall style public information meeting is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Armijo High School gym at 824 Washington St. in Fairfield.

