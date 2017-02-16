BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Next ‘A.H.S.’ Season Will Be About The 2016 Election

February 16, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: 2016 Election, AHS, American Horror Story, Glee, People v. O.J. Simpson, President Donald Trump, Ryan Murphy, Series, Watch What Happens Live

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – Ryan Murphy has found the perfect subject for the next season of his “American Horror Story” series — and for some viewers, it will be very scary.

The “Glee” and “People v. O.J. Simpson” boss unveiled that the theme for the seventh series of his horror anthology will be political.

“I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy told Andy Cohen during a visit to “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday. “I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

When asked if there will be a character based on President Donald Trump, Murphy replied, “Maybe.”


