Oakland PD Must Report Illegal Warehouses, Parties After Ghost Ship Fire

February 16, 2017 3:39 PM
OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – In the wake of last year’s deadly Ghost Ship fire, KPIX 5 has learned that police in Oakland have been ordered to immediately report if they see an illegal party or notice any unpermitted living spaces in warehouses.

KPIX 5 obtained a copy of a directive that Acting Police Chief David Downing sent officers Thursday afternoon.

OPD warehouse space policy memo (CBS)

It said officers must send an email message before the end of their shift to command staff, documenting the time they saw it, the address and what exactly they saw.

Two weeks ago, the city made public documents about the Ghost Ship warehouse that noted police were aware of illegal housing and parties years before last December’s inferno that killed 36 people.

Police officers never reported any code violations.

Thursday’s directive also comes two days after the San Francisco Chronicle quoted Mayor Libby Schaaf’s spokesperson saying police officers are not trained to be building inspectors.

The Chronicle pointed out that San Jose, San Francisco and Richmond already have systems in place requiring police officers to notify authorities if they see dangerous conditions.

