BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Sonoma County Officials Celebrate New American Airlines Service

February 16, 2017 7:04 PM
Filed Under: American Airlines, Santa Rosa, Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County officials are celebrating American Airlines’ daily non-stop flights between Santa Rosa and Phoenix starting Thursday.

The airline and the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport marked the inaugural flight and the opening of a ticketing and check-in facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The first flight was scheduled to arrive in Santa Rosa around 12:15 p.m. and depart for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 12:45 p.m. Flight time between the two airports is two hours.

The flights will operate as American Eagle on 70-seat Bombardier CRJ-700 aircraft. The seating is a two-class configuration with three rows of first class. Flights include in-flight Wi-Fi and food and beverage service.

The addition of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will allow Sonoma County residents to connect with several eastbound and Mexico destinations.

The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport also offers direct flights on Alaska Airlines to Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, and twice-weekly flights on Allegiant Airlines to Las Vegas.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia