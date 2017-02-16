Suspected Gunman Arrested In SF Muni Train Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man suspected of shooting a passenger on a Muni light-rail vehicle has been arrest, authorities said.

On Tuesday, San Francisco police took 29-year-old Anthony Ray into custody at a residence in the 1500 block of Valle Vista Avenue in Vallejo.

He was transported to the San Francisco County Jail and was being held on a $2 million warrant.

Ray was on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.

At 1:56 p.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a report of a shooting on board a San Francisco Municipal Railway LRV near the intersection of Third and 22nd streets.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old San Francisco man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he is recovering from his injury.

Investigators determined that after the shooting, a witness grabbed the suspect’s gun and a physical fight ensued. The suspect lost control of the gun and then fled the scene.

A surveillance camera recorded the altercation and helped officers identify Ray, who had previous contacts with police and is known to be associated with San

Francisco gangs.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a text tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”