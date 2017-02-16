Teen Arrested, 2 Suspects At Large After Concord Shooting, Robbery

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police are searching for two suspects who, along with a 17-year-old teenager who was taken into custody, allegedly shot and robbed a man in Concord on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Victory Lane off of Monument Boulevard on reports of a robbery and shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot during a street robbery. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said three suspects allegedly stole the victim’s backpack, shot him and fled in a Cadillac.

According to police spokeswoman Cpl. Summer Galer, a Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy coincidentally tried to stop the Cadillac in Bay Point for an unrelated traffic violation after the robbery, but the driver fled and led deputies on a short vehicle pursuit.

Galer said officers overheard the incident on the police scanner and alerted the sheriff’s deputies that the suspects in the vehicle pursuit might have been involved in the robbery and shooting.

According to police, the three suspects attempted to flee on foot after the vehicle was involved in a non-injury collision.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old teenager from Bay Point, was arrested by deputies and the other two suspects got away.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact the Concord Police Department’s Investigations Division at (925).

