‘Ides Of Trump’ Protesters Look To Flood White House With Postcards

February 16, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Postcards, President Donald Trump, Protests, The Ides Of Trump, The White House

BERKELEY (KCBS) – A protest by postcard inspired by a Berkeley man could be the next grassroots campaign that captures the nation’s attention, as well as President Donald Trump’s.

Letting President Trump know what you think is as easy as walking to a mailbox, said Zack of Berkeley, who came up with the idea for “The Ides of Trump.” Zack asked KCBS not to use his name for fear of reprisal.

“This is a simple, cheap and easy way that people can show up and be heard. All that you need is a 4×6 piece of card stock and a stamp,” Zack said.

His goal? A million or more postcards, all mailed to the White House on March 15th, the Ides of March.

“They’ll arrive in hopefully a growing wave that will make a huge impact,” Zack said.

Julius Caesar did not heed the warning to beware the Ides of March, although Zack says you should not write any threats on your postcard. He urges participants to write “The Ides of Trump,” along with thoughts on whatever issue matters most.

“We are not in any way encouraging anything violent or violent action or violent threats or anything like that,” Zack said.

More information can be found at theidesoftrump.com.

