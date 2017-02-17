Power Out At San Jose Airport; Downed Wires Shut Down 880

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Downed utility lines blocked Interstate Highway 880 and forced San Jose Mineta Airport to go onto auxiliary power Friday as a blustery wind storm rolled through the area, authorities said.

Airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said the power went out at 9:55 a.m. with the backup generators coming online.

She said flight and passenger operations were continuing, but there may be some flight delays. Passengers have been asked to check flight status with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Barnes said wind gusts of up to 45 mph have been meaasured at the airport.

Toppled trees taking down multiple power lines in the area were the cause of the issues at both the airport and on 880.

So this literally just happened. Not even any cops on site yet pic.twitter.com/iOiGrRzUvh — ❄️Toby BirdWolfCat❄️ (@303SnowWolf) February 17, 2017

As of 10:45 a.m., northbound Interstate 880 was backed up into Highway 17 near Campbell, while southbound 880 was backed up past the Highway 101 interchange.

According to officials, the freeway was not expected to reopen until 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of PG&E customers in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties were without power.

As of 11:15 a.m., some 24,914 Salinas residents along with 23,067 in San Jose, 22,563 in Monterey, 9,740 in Morgan Hill and 6,622 in Gilroy were experiencing outages.

Thousands of others in neighboring cities were also affected, including 3,949 in Santa Cruz, 3,384 in Mountain View and 2,241 in Watsonville.

