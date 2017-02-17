BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

John Mayer Shares Second Wave of Album Track Titles Through Twitter

February 17, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: John Mayer, The Search for Everything, Twitter

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – John Mayer is releasing his forthcoming LP The Search for Everything in four-song waves, and today (February 17th) he shared the second waves’ tracklist.

xxx

Mayer released his first batch of new music back in January and will continue to roll out his songs in four-track sets until this spring when The Search for Everything will be available to purchase in full.

Check out the full tracklist below. Wave two arrives February 24th.

  1. “Still Feel Like Your Man”

  2. “Emoji of a Wave”
  3. “Helpless”
  4. “Roll It On Home”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia