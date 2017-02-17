UC Berkeley Police Seek Help Identifying Milo Yiannopoulos Protest Suspects

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — University of California Campus Police have released several photos of suspects allegedly involved in a variety crimes committed earlier this month during a protest against far-right writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to university officials, the protests on Feb. 1 caused more than $100,000 in damage to the University of California at Berkeley campus, not counting more than a dozen businesses that were vandalized in the city’s downtown area and Telegraph corridor.

Police posted the photos of the suspects on a page of the UCPD website.

Campus police are working closely with the City of Berkley Police Department to identify the individuals responsible for the extensive damage.

Additionally, police are following up on leads provided by victims and witnesses and encourage anyone who may have more information to contact them at police@berkley.edu or (510) 664-8477.

