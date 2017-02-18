BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

James Earl Jones, Donald Glover Cast In ‘Lion King’ Remake

February 18, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Disney, Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Jon Favreau, Remake, The Lion King

NEW YORK (AP) — James Earl Jones and Donald Glover are lending their voices to Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Lion King.”

Director Jon Favreau announced the casting of the two men as voice actors. Glover, star and creator of television’s “Atlanta,” will portray the adult Simba. Jones reprises the role of Simba’s father, Mufasa, which he voiced in the 1994 animated film.

Favreau is making a CGI created live-action version of the movie, similar to Disney’s remake of “The Jungle Book,” which he also directed. No release date has been publicly set for the new movie.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Donald Glover speaks onstage at the "Atlanta" New York Screening at The Paley Center for Media on August 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Donald Glover (credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

A similar process is being used for “Beauty and the Beast,” which debuts next month.

Favreau has directed “Iron Man,” ”Iron Man 2″ and is again producing the next two “Avengers” films.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

