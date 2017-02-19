German Guitar Hero Makes Overdue Return To San Francisco

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Hard-rock guitar giant Uli Jon Roth brings his current band to the Bay Area for two shows, playing selections from his 1970s tenure with German metal greats the Scorpions in Petaluma and San Francisco.

Along with Deep Purple axman Ritchie Blackmore, Roth is credited for bringing elements of classical bombast into hard rock thanks to his blazing guitar work as principle songwriter for the Scorpions on such classic albums as In Trance, Virgin Killer and the live 1978 opus Tokyo Tapes, which documented the guitarist’s final live performances as a member of the group. Mixing a healthy dose of Hendrix worship along with a melodic sophistication well beyond most rock guitarists — how many ’70s rockers could deftly sneak a Duke Ellington quote in the midst of a metal anthem like “Sails of Charon” the way Roth did? — the six-string maestro firmly established himself as one of an elite group of guitar virtuosos during his time in the band.

While Roth’s departure meant that he didn’t reap the benefits of the Scorpions’ 1980s explosion in popularity thanks to heavy rotation on MTV and the world’s embrace of their power ballad “Winds of Change,” the guitarist instead followed his own muse. Roth was founded his band Electric Sun and recorded a trio of albums between 1979 and 1985 that further explored his Hendrix-meets-European-classical.

Roth would move on to other interests after disbanding Electric Sun, focusing for a number of years on classical music by composing a number of symphonic works and performing live with orchestras. Roth also got into teaching music with his series of Sky Academy seminars and concerts as well as designing his custom seven-string, six-octave instrument the Sky Guitar.

The guitarist may have a bigger following in Europe, but his own U.S. headlining tours and jaunts pairing him with other virtuoso rock players like Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Jennifer Batten consistently draw packed houses of disciples eager to hear Roth’s inimitable guitar stylings. His more recent recordings and tours have focused almost exclusively on the body of songs he created with the Scorpions.

In 2015, Roth issued a double CD of studio recordings entitled Scorpions Revisited that offered up new versions of his classic tunes written during his tenure with the band. Late last year, Roth released the deluxe CD/DVD package Tokyo Tapes Revisited that similarly looked back on the standard-setting concert document while adding a couple of Hendrix covers that have become staples of Roth’s live sets.

Roth comes to the Bay Area for two concerts celebrating the music he made with the Scorpions. In addition to headlining the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma Tuesday, Roth plays his first show in San Francisco in nearly a decade at Slim’s Wednesday night. For that concert, the guitar giant is joined by Martinez-based progressive metal outfit Arkaen and new SF band Phantom Power featuring notable locals guitarist/singer Josh Zee (The Mother Truckers), guitarist Jonnie Axtell (Psychefunkapus, Extra Ordinary Astronauts), bassist Angeline Saris (Narada Michael Walden, Zepparella) and drummer Joaquin Spengemmen (Bluchunks, Walrus) which makes its debut performance.

Uli Jon Roth

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 8:30 p.m. $24-$27

Mystic Theatre

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. $26-$50.95

Slim’s