BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

One Dead In Fiery Sausalito Freeway Crash

February 19, 2017 11:44 PM
Filed Under: CHP, Sausalito, traffic

SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A driver was killed Sunday when their vehicle spun out, crashed and caught fire on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sausalito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported at 7:21 p.m. on Highway 101 at Spencer Avenue, just north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Callers reported seeing the vehicle go up an embankment, crash into the Spencer Avenue freeway exit sign and become engulfed in flames, CHP spokesman Officer Andrew Barclay said.

Emergency crews shut down the freeway and firefighters put out the blaze.

The driver was the only occupant in the automobile, Barclay said.

A motorist alert was issued at 7:38 p.m. Barclay said there is no estimate for when the three lanes will reopen.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia