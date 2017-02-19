One Dead In Fiery Sausalito Freeway Crash

SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A driver was killed Sunday when their vehicle spun out, crashed and caught fire on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sausalito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported at 7:21 p.m. on Highway 101 at Spencer Avenue, just north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Callers reported seeing the vehicle go up an embankment, crash into the Spencer Avenue freeway exit sign and become engulfed in flames, CHP spokesman Officer Andrew Barclay said.

Emergency crews shut down the freeway and firefighters put out the blaze.

The driver was the only occupant in the automobile, Barclay said.

A motorist alert was issued at 7:38 p.m. Barclay said there is no estimate for when the three lanes will reopen.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.