Driver Dies After Crashing Car Into CHP Patrol Vehicle On I-280

LOS ALTOS HILLS (CBS SF) — A driver died at a hospital Monday evening after crashing a car into a California Highway Patrol vehicle that was assisting a disabled vehicle on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Los Altos Hills.
The officer suffered only minor injuries, according to the CHP, and no other victims were transported to a hospital.
The officer was called to the scene, on Highway 280 just north of El Monte Road, around 6:50 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol car was trapped inside and had to be extricated. That victim suffered major injuries, was eventually transported to Stanford Medical Center and pronounced dead.
A Sig-alert was issued at 7:49 p.m. according to the CHP.
