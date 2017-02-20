BAY AREA STORM: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Celebrities Press Daisy Ridley For ‘Star Wars’ Spoilers

February 20, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Chris Pratt, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Star Wars

By Andrea Park

(CBS NEWS) – Poor Daisy Ridley just wants some peace, but Josh Gad won’t let her have any.

The “Frozen” star ambushed Ridley with questions about the upcoming “Star Wars” installment, “The Last Jedi,” specifically asking: “Who are the last Jedi? Is it one, is it more than one?”

When Ridley won’t answer, Gad offers a trade: “I’ll tell you Olaf is in ‘Frozen 2.’”

After he has no success with that line, he enlists a slew of celebrities as Ridley loses her patience, including a very serious Dame Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Bryce Dallas Howard and J.J. Abrams. Chris Pratt is also there, but seems more intent on promoting “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Watch the videos and see if Gad and his friends have any luck in getting answers from Ridley:

