Rockslide Closes Southbound Lanes of Highway 17 Near Los Gatos

February 20, 2017 8:46 PM
LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A rockslide closed southbound state Highway 17 near Los Gatos Monday evening in unincorporated Santa Clara County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The closure was reported around 5:25 p.m. at the Lexington Reservoir. Just before 5:30 p.m., a vehicle struck the rocks that had fallen into the roadway, according to the CHP.

A Sig-alert was issued at 5:56 p.m. with no estimate give for reopening.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.

