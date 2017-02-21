Berkeley School Employee Stabbed; Suspect At Large

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A Berkeley Unified School District employee was stabbed Tuesday and a citywide search was underway for the suspect who was last seen running from a school carrying a large knife, authorities said.

Berkeley police said the employee was stabbed a school on the 2100 block of 6th Street. The victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators said the suspect is 20-year-old Angel Juarez 20, who has been described as a Hispanic Male Adult, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’0” and 100 lbs.

Juarez was last seen wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt, black sneakers, black pants, and carrying a large knife.

He was last seen running westbound on University Avenue over the Highway 80 overpass. Juarez is considered armed and dangerous.

A police search was underway in the Marina, Aquatic Park, and areas of west Berkeley.

Community members in the affected area were encouraged shelter in place and report any person matching Juarez’s description.