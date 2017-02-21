BAY AREA STORM: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Cobain’s Daughter Thanks Late Dad On Date Of 50th Birthday

February 21, 2017 7:15 AM
Filed Under: Birthday, Frances Bean cobain, Instagram, Kurt Cobain

(AP) – Kurt Cobain’s daughter has paid tribute to the late Nirvana frontman on what would have been his 50th birthday.

Frances Bean Cobain posted a brief note on Instagram on Monday. She writes, “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life.”

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday.

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

Her mother, actress and former Hole singer Courtney Love, posted a picture of Frances as a child on Instagram on Monday, with a note, “Your daddy would be proud of you!”

The 24-year-old Cobain was a toddler when her father took his own life at the age of 27 in April 1994.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

