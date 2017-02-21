BAY AREA STORM: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Escaped Bull Leads Police On Chase Through NYC Streets

February 21, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Bull, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — A bull that escaped from a slaughterhouse and led police on a wild chase through New York City streets has died.

Police corralled the bull in a backyard Tuesday after a two-hour chase that continued even after the bull’s hide was studded with tranquilizer darts.

A spokeswoman for Animal Care Centers of New York City says the bull died en route to one of the agency’s facilities.

Footage showed the black bull trotting through a residential neighborhood and pedestrians dodging the animal.

The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.

There were no reports of the bull causing any injuries during the chase, though it ripped the door off a car.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia