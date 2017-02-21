Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns From Breitbart News

NEW YORK (AP) — Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and older men.
On Monday, he was disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference after video of his remarks was promoted through social media by a conservative blog, the Reagan Battalion.
Publisher Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint later announced it would cancel the publication of his book, “Dangerous.”
In a statement Tuesday, Yiannopoulos said he would be wrong “to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting.”
Earlier this month, a scheduled speech by Yiannopoulos at University of California, Berkeley was canceled after rioting and violent protests broke out outside the venue.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.