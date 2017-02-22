49ers Reportedly Targeting Redskins Quarterback Kirk Cousins

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Could the San Francisco 49ers come away from next week’s NFL Combine with a new starting quarterback?

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah reported the 49ers are interested in trading for Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“I would not be shocked at all if we saw a Kirk Cousins to San Francisco trade go down at that point in time,” Jeremiah said to San Diego’s Mighty 1090 radio station. “I don’t think (the Redskins) are going to be able to get a long term deal done. I would say greater than 50 percent chance he’s not with the Redskins next year.”

Cousins has been unable to work out a long-term deal with the Redskins. He’s eligible for the franchise tag again in 2017 before hitting free agency in 2018, but a trade to the 49ers would likely result in the lucrative contract the 28-year-old is seeking.

New 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is very familiar with Cousins. He was the Redskins offensive coordinator in 2013, which was Cousins’ first season in Washington. Earlier this month at his introductory press conference with the 49ers, Shanahan described what he is looking for at the quarterback position.

Cousins threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2016, which earned him a trip to his first career Pro Bowl.