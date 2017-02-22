Improve Your Startup With One Of These 5 Business Courses In San Francisco



Bolstering skills through a few selective business courses is often a good start for you and your business. With so many startups, additional professional training can keep you ahead of the game. So by all means do self immersion in webinars, local seminars, business boot camps, and workshops. The payoff can be exponential in dividends.



Google Analytics Boot Camp

General Assembly San Francisco

February 25, 2017 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$245

Attend this boot camp workshop if you can. The workshop demonstrates how Google Analytics translates into patterns that become market trends, based on consumer data. If you really want to understand profit and loss, Google Analytics is a valuable learning and business tool. You’ll learn about the interaction of Google Analytics with online marketing and social media.



Starting a Business in San Francisco

San Francisco SBA Entrepreneur Center

March 1, 2017 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Free

The San Francisco Office of Small Business will discuss the rules and regulations for starting a business in San Francisco, including how to register your business, file a fictitious business name, and obtain other permits and licenses. Information on city programs and resources, including small business loans, tax credits and incentives, and technical assistance providers will also be covered.



Entrepreneurship Meetup: Launch and Grow Lab

Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, Richmond

March 6, 2017 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Free

Entrepreneurs can expect these meetup labs to provide excellent networking opportunities to help accomplish sprint based objectives toward launching or growing their business. The Launch and Grow Lab can assist in market research, finances, marketing operations, sales, legal and compliance, and product development human resources.



Basics of Online Marketing & Social Media Scheduling

San Francisco SBA Entrepreneur Center

April 20, 2017 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Free

The San Francisco Small Business Development Center offers a five class series titled, “Social Media and Online Marketing Made Simple Series.” In this first class of the series, topis will include online marketing, an introduction to social media channels, how to evaluate what’s right for your business, and what you’ll need to get started.



Entrepreneurship and Innovation Major

University of San Francisco

See course catalog for dates and fees



If willing to return to the college classroom, as Rodney Dangerfield’s character did in 1986 when he went “Back to School,” or if still working on a degree, you might consider matriculating in this program. Designed to develop the skills graduates need to become entrepreneurs, the rigorous interdisciplinary curriculum incorporates technology, analytics, business planning, and communications. Students participate in projects aimed at innovation and create live presentations.



This article was written Linda Cameron for CBS Small Business Pulse.

