BottleRock Headliners, Foo Fighters Tease Fans With ‘In Flight’ Countdown Clock

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Foo Fighters are having fun teasing fans with their travel-themed reveals lately, and they’re not stopping at tour dates. The band appears to be getting ready for a big announcement on Friday, February 24th.

The “In Flight Entertainment” section of their website allows visitors to choose a seat on “Obelisk Airlines” before taking them to a TV screen exactly like one found in the back of an airplane headrest. In the screen, a timer counts down to Friday. What, exactly, the band plans on revealing remains a mystery.

The Foos also posted another scrambled addition to their 2017 tour dates on their website, which looks like an old fashioned Departures Board. While every other date unscrambles, the one at the top remains a mystery because it’s still “Pending.”

In the meantime, check out the full list of dates (so far) below:

5/28 – Napa Valley, California @ Bottlerock

6/16 – Reykjavik, Iceland @ Secret Solstice Fest

6/19 – Helsinki, Finland @ Rock the Beach

6/21 – Riga, Latvia @ Lucavsala Island

6/29 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Fest

6/30 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Fest

7/2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

7/6 – Madrid, Espana @ Mad Cool Fest

7/7 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive Fest

9/10 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.