CHP Officer Dies After Crashing Motorcycle During Suspect Pursuit In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — Officials say a California Highway Patrol officer died after crashing his motorcycle while in pursuit of a suspect in Sacramento.

Officer Lucas F. Chellew was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday on Fruitridge Road, east of State Route 99.

During the pursuit, Chellew lost control of his motorcycle, suffered major injuries and succumbed to his injuries at 6:11 p.m.

Chellew was an 8-year veteran of the CHP and leaves behind a wife and children, according to the CHP.

CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said, “My heart aches on this terribly tragic day for the CHP as we have lost a hero, who swore a sacred and honorable oath to serve and protect the people of California.”

He said Chellew’s name will adorn a memorial fountain at the center of the CHP Academy.

“His service and sacrifice will forever be honored and never forgotten,” Farrow said.

A bell ringing ceremony will be held at the CHP Academy at 10 a.m. on Thursday.