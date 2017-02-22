Firefighters Rescue Dog Over Cliff In San Francisco

February 22, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Dog rescue, Fort Funston, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued a dog that went over a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said on Twitter.

The Twitter message was posted at 12:05 p.m. Then again on Twitter at 12:43 p.m. firefighters said the dog had been rescued.

Fire officials are asking that visitors adhere to posted signs in the area.

 

