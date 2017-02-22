‘Golden Kanye/Jesus’ Appears On Hollywood Boulevard

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/RADIO.COM) – Los Angeles got a new piece of artwork this afternoon, a golden statue which depicts Kanye West as Jesus Christ.

The statue, which is titled “False Idol,” is the work of artist Plastic Jesus, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his latest project.

“He’s a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him,” he tells the publication. “Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him.”

“The piece is intended to be as critical of us as consumers and the media as it is of Kanye himself,” he continued. “We’ve created this idol from somebody who is clearly talented.”

Check out golden Kanye/Jesus below:

Plastic Jesus would not say how much the piece cost him to make, but he says it was collaboration between he and the artist Joshua Monroe aka “Ginger,” the Las Vegas artist who created the infamous naked Donald Trump statues that appeared in New York, Seattle, Cleveland, Los Angeles and here in San Francisco.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.