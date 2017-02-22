Man Deposits Body Lice In UC Berkeley Buildings

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Students and staffers at the University of California, Berkeley have been informed about a man depositing body lice in campus buildings, according to a published report.

The Daily Californian reported that the university’s Recreational Sports Facility sent an email to employees saying the person “will collect a hand full of paper towels and a trash bin. After taking both items into a restroom stall he will wipe off countless body lice; depositing the towels and live insects in the bin.”

The man would then find an open seat in a lounge area and “remain there for hours,” according to the email cited by the report. The behavior was repeated in several buildings on campus, including the Doe Memorial Library and the ASUC Student Union, according to the report.

A UC Berkeley spokeswoman told KPIX 5 she could not comment on the particular case because of privacy concerns, she confirmed an individual was banned from the university library for one year for violations of the library code of conduct.

Earlier, a communications manager in the university’s Real Estate division told KPIX 5 it was one person who had been causing the problems in a few campus bathrooms, that staff had addressed the issue, and no criminal investigation was warranted.